Rae Sremmurd has a banger on their hands with the single ‘Powerglide’ featuring Juicy J.‘Powerglide’ is one of the songs from their forthcoming triple disc album Sremmlife 3 which is coming within the next couple of months.

Today, they have released the official video for the song, shot on top of a high rise with race cars and pretty girls in company. Watch it below.

