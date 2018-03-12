Entertainment News
Waffle House Employee’s Southern Hospitality Pays Off In A Major Way

Congratulations, Evoni!

Posted 5 hours ago
A small act of kindness can go a long way.

Remember Evoni Williams, the 18-year-old Waffle House employee who took a moment to help an elderly man by cutting his ham for him? The viral photo, first posted on Facebook by Laura Wolf, caught the attention of Texas Southern University. Fox News reports that as a thank you gesture and in recognition of Evoni’s kindness, “TSU presented her with a $16,000 scholarship and La Marque mayor Bobby Hocking honored her with her own day.”

The young woman reportedly told ABC 13 that she wasn’t looking for anything in return, saying that’s how she was raised and “it just came from the heart.” Nonetheless, you deserve every bit of good karma coming your way Evoni—what a beautiful girl.

If you missed it, take a look at the original post from Laura Wolf up top.

