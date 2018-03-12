NCAA Tourney Breakdown: Which Indy Teams Got An Invite & Who Didn’t?

Selection Sunday took place last night and your probably wondering if your favorite Indy team made it into the NCAA Tourney this year! Well have no fear because we are here to give you the breakdown.

Who’s In

Purdue and Butler are in!

Purdue

The Boilermakers as expected earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament. They received the No. 2 seed in the East Region of the bracket and will the No. 15 seed Cal State Fullerton in Detroit on Friday at 12:40 p.m. (Tru).

Butler

The Bulldogs also earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament. They are also in the East Region of the bracket with a No. 10 seed matching them up with No. 7 seed Arkansas in Detroit on Friday at 3:10 p.m. (Tru).

If thats not enough, if both Purdue and Butler win and advance, we will actually see the two match up in the second round. The two teams matched-up back in December during the Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and now we may see that showdown again.

Who’s Out

Indiana and Notre Dame are both out!

Indiana

The Hoosiers weren’t invited to the NCAA Tournament or the NIT, which is the first time since the 2013-14 season that Indiana did not compete in any post season tournaments after the Big Ten conference tournament, according to The Daily Hoosier.

Notre Dame

The Irish didn’t get invited to the NCAA Tournament but they did receive an invite to the NIT, where they received a No. 1 seed and will play Hampton in the first round.

