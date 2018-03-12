Rich Homie Quan Isn’t Feeling The New Wave

Rich Homie Quan is currently in a transition period in his career following a stint with no music or press while dealing with label drama, now the rapper is back and has voiced his opinion on his new peers in the mumble rap era.

Is it just me, or does anyone else feel like music now a days doesn’t have content or morals ???? — RICH HOMIE BABY! (@RichHomieQuan) March 11, 2018

Back in 2013 when Rich Homie Quan’s breakout single “Type Of Way” released, he sparked a new wave which could be considered mumble rap. However, Rich Homie Quan has always told a story through his music which made him special. His new album, ‘Rich As In Spirit’ releases Friday, March 16th and he promises to deliver

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

