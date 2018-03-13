It’s Official: We Found The Official Anthem For Black Queens Everywhere And It’s Super Lit

Whoever said Black men don’t appreciate their melanated Queens hasn’t heard the sounds of 12-year old Jordan Ellis White and the VCU Black Excellence Twins.

Using New Edition “Candy Girl” beat, the trio created a track celebrated the magic and beauty that is a Black Women. Finally.

I’M SUCH A PROUD DADDY!! My 11yr old son Jordan & my boys from #VCU @bthemovement_ @terrence_gotsole @terry_thetwin just dropped a 🔥 video dedicated to the ladies❗️❗️Make sure you #Share Share Share!!! Let’s make this go viral!! ・・・ pic.twitter.com/mk8332ilMi — Vincent Ellis White (@vinceelliswhite) February 28, 2018

Judging by their dad’s reaction, we can tell where the Virginia natives got their respect and love for queens from. Follow @bthemovement_ , @terrence_gotsole and @terry_thetwin on social media for more melanated content.

These boys are up next.

