IKEA Is Making DJ Equipment That Actually Looks Dope

Posted 2 hours ago
The Swedish furniture IKEA have created prototypes for an abstract line of party and DJ equipment, that will include but not be limited to vinyl record turntables,tiny synthesizers,party spotlights, and even an electronic choir.  IKEA says they have everything you need to throw a good party

“The collection FREKVENS will consist of products such as an electronic choir, vinyl player, party lighting and everything else you need in order to throw a really good music party wherever you are.”

There isn’t a release date for the DJ and party gear, but when they do we got you.

In the mean time READ MORE HERE

Read what IKEA had to say about they’re future product. > IKEA PRESS RELEASE

