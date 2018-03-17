Let Happy Feet’s Dancing Bring Joy To Your Day!

They say when music hits you, you feel no pain — as long as you obey the vibe and dance!
Jamaican Choreographer “Happy Feet” did just that recently, and you should join in.
Currently on a European Tour, she made a stop in Italy.
While sightseeing in Roma, music started playing, and she pulled out some improvised moves.
Whatever you’re feeling this morning, we hope this video keeps a smile on your face, and have you trying a few dance moves.
Check out the Instagram post via 13th Street Promotions below.
When that music hits you, you can’t help but #DANCE! @happyfeet_tg stopped what she was doing, and fired off some moves in #Roma recently. She is currently bringing 🇯🇲 to #Europe, and we big her up today! For more dope talent, visit us at… ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ 13thStreetPromotions.com ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ 🎥: @LiviaGianiorio 🇮🇹 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ #Jamaica #TrinidadandTobago #Barbados #Miami #Brooklyn #Italy #France #Japan #Egypt #Dancehall #Music #Blog #13thStreetPromotions #HappyFeetTG #HappyFeet #Dancer #DanceisLife #EuropeanTour #Entertainment #ForTheCulture #Caribbean #DiscoverSomethingNew
Here’s a bonus video.
One of my biggest flaws I'd say as a dancer is that I try to be perfect when dancing. Without realizing perfection doesn't exist. Idk how to just free my mind and dance. There's always a million thoughts running in my head when all u see is a smile. thinking what's next, which step hit that beat, am I doing it neat enough, is there enough energy, will they like it.. I beat on myself all the time. For this video I decided I'm not gonna focus on nothing Just ago know the song well enough, free my head and just dance. Do I looove this video, no tbh🙈.. But this is what letting go looks like. I'm on a journey still growing as a dancer. Still trying to unlock my full potential.