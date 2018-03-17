Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Did You Know Michael Jackson And Usher Had A Little Beef?

Global Grind

Posted 4 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
American Bandstand's 50th...A Celebration! - Taping Day 2

Source: Michael Caulfield Archive / Getty

The music game is competitive so it’s no wonder that two of the top artists in the industry would throw friendly shots at one another. According to an interview Jermaine Dupri did with the Rap Radar podcast, while Usher was working on his 8701 album, Michael Jackson was working on his Invincible album with Rodney Jerkins. Both albums were also supposed to come out around the same time. The competition was so thick that Michael Jackson dissed Usher and motived Usher to drop “U Got It Bad”.

 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest