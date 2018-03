Some people are late bloomers, but sometimes things that aren’t important to you at the time go over your head.

Never realised that red and green peppers are the same pepper at different stages of ripeness. Thought they were two completely different varieties — Ian Murphy (@murphmanz) March 18, 2018

You’d think some things were self explanatory, but nah.

Flo Rida took his name from the State. — Nick Evans (@NickEvans1990) March 18, 2018

The Domino’s logo is a domino — Benjamin Kentish (@BenKentish) March 18, 2018

How many of these realizations did you find out later in life:

That in the song “I saw mommy kissing Santa Clause”, The mom is kissing the kid’s dad, who dresses up as Santa. I just thought the mom was giving Santa a friendly peck on his way out of the house. — Andrew W Daly (@TungstenPoles) March 19, 2018

That you can put anything in the hotel room power slot literally anything doesn't have to be the key card — bc (@444blackcat) March 18, 2018

I've just found out that Arkansaw is Arkansas — Gaenor Deacon (@gaisymay) March 18, 2018

You know about the directional arrow in the FedEx logo I hope. pic.twitter.com/OBW4iepuUm — Philip Downer (@frontofstore) March 18, 2018

I remember having a moment of realisation when it dawned on me that the milk in a bottle of milk wasn't from a single cow. — tom (@tdotsawyer) March 18, 2018

That a meteorologist doesn't study meteors. — Scott Christensen (@scottchristens6) March 18, 2018

