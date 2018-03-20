Logic Confirms Split From Wife Jessica Andrea On Instagram

Last week, we reported that per TMZ, rapper Logic and his wife Jessica Andrea were on the outsafter two years of marriage and there wasn’t a chance of reconciliation.

After much speculation, Logic took to social media on Tuesday to issue an official statement about his split. In short, he went to to explain that their relationship simply ended, that there wasn’t any hatred between them as a couple and they simply didn’t work out. See his full statement below:

A post shared by Logic (@logic) on Mar 20, 2018 at 12:16pm PDT

This split shocked some fans, because the two were recently just seen arm-and-arm at the 60th Grammy Awards in January. Plus, Logic spoke highlight about his wife to GQ last month.

Nevertheless, based on Logic’s statement above, the two are officially splitting up.

