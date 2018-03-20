IT’S HERE: The Mr. Rogers Documentary Trailer Will Have You Shedding Hella Thug Tears

0 reads Leave a comment
We can’t be the only ones who wanted to move to Mr. Rogers neighborhood when life got tough.
On June 8th, we all get to take a trip to that fateful place where it’s always a beautiful day in the neighborhood. The heartwarming trailer for Won’t You Be My Neighbor, the Mr. Rogers Documentary is finally here, and just a warning — if you haven’t cried in a while, maybe you should grab your tissues now.
You may be surprised that more grown folks are hype for the film than young kids:
See you on June 8th, neighbors.
Also, do you remember the time Eddie Murphy was the Mr. Rogers, but in the hood?
Hit the flip to check it out.
