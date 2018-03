Jose Guapo stopped by Hot 1079 to drop off his new street album/mixtape “Lingo 2”. During the convo Guapo talked about working with Offset, Derez Deshawn, and Young Scooter for project. As well as the Rich Kidz reunion performance that took place recently in the A. Furthermore, XVL Shot and Hendrix are also in the building kicking flavor and discussing their upcoming projects also.

