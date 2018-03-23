‘Witches’ Are Casting A Binding Spell On Trump And We Love It

In case you forgot, it was white women who got President Trump into office. Even through decades of sexism and “grab ’em by the p***sy,” white women didn’t fail the reality star. According to NewRepublic.com, “more white women voted for Donald Trump than for Hillary Clinton” and “The only factor that differentiated the level of support among white women voters was education, with college-educated white women favoring Clinton, compared to non-college educated women who favored Trump by a far higher margin.” Now, some white women are trying to fix that in unique ways — witchcraft. See below:

Actually, this is nothing new. Vox reported back in October that every month a group of witches go to Trump Tower in New York City and cast a spell to protect America from our insane president. They are known as “resistance witches” and “at least 13,000-strong umbrella group of internet neo-pagans, Wiccans, solo practitioners who self-identify as ‘hedge witches,’ longtime magical practitioners in various traditions, and committed activists.” They are part of a #MagicResistance (yes, that is a real thing) and have come together every month since Trump’s inauguration. The folks are serious, check out some of their tweets below:

Tonight is the dark of the moon. Perfect for power spells, banishments, etc. Tonight we #BindTrump to protect our country from harm.#MagicResistance — Myrth 🌎 🇺🇸 ❄ (@MyrthMystic) March 17, 2018

Thank you all for sharing your hearts & magic. Remember that everything that changes takes time, nothing is permanent, especially him. The more he loses power, the more he screams. So mote it be! #MagicResistance #BindTrump pic.twitter.com/GexFTiJnZP — Kitty_Lemiew (@Kitty_Lemiew) March 15, 2018

While we love any form of resistance, and this one is pretty damn hilarious, these spells do not seem to be working. Maybe they need to call on some Yoruba or Santeria saints, Oshun and Oya might make magic happen. Let’s hope Ben Carson doesn’t hear about this, he will surely think all liberals are possessed by witchcraft — even though he is possessed by stupidity.

