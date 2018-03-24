Entertainment News
Woman Gets $10,000 Voucher From United Airlines For Giving Up Her Seat

Woman Negotiates $10,000 Voucher From American Airlines

A Washington D.C. woman was on her way to Texas  Thursday morning when airline staff starting asking passengers to volunteer their seats on the overbooked flight. Naturally no one did, so the airline told Allison Preiss  that she had to forfeit her seat, since she had paid the lowest fare. Preiss didn’t want to budge since she was en route to a friend’s bachelorette party.

The gate agents then offered a $2,000 voucher. Pushing her luck, Preiss said she’d prefer a check which they were about  to write (for $650), then another agent offered her a seat on the next flight out and a $10,000 voucher.

The offer is in accordance with the American Airline’s new cap for passengers who offer up their seats.

