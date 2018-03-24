Kyle Kuzma’s Greatest Social Media Roasts

Lakers young gunner Kyle Kuzma is eternally-ready to fire off his Twitter-fingers.

Throughout his breakout rookie campaign, Kuzma has also proven to be gifted at roasting teammates like Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart on Snapchat, Instagram and even press interviews.

Kyle Kuzma just had the most savage roast on @ZO2_ of all time … 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/OFc7rMIHHt — james (@JamesLoera) March 8, 2018

@CountonVic and Gianni Lee is right, we need this in a weekly format.

We need a weekly show where Kuzma just roasts everything. — Victoria (@CountOnVic) March 1, 2018

Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma need their own show where they just roast for 30 min. — Gianni Lee (@giannilee) March 19, 2018

Not everyone is impressed, though.

I don't think that this nigga Kyle Kuzma that funny. I'd probably roast this niggas life away lol — Jacob (@jacob_ayee) March 1, 2018

Check out Kuzma’s best Instagram and Twitter roasts below and beyond.

On page 2, Kuz and Lonzo clown each other about whose missed dunk was worse.

