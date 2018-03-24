Killer Mike’s Best And Worst Comments About The NRA

0 reads Leave a comment
Killer Mike’s positive comments on the NRA have social media debating (as usual).
Some of the Run The Jewels rapper’s statements, like “In Wakanda, everyone had guns,” were head-scratchers while others, like “In real life, the cops don’t come on time,” are completely valid.
Click through for more controversial quotes from his statement, including what he told his kids to do if they participate in the national gun reform walkouts.
