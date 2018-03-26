Cardi B Responds To Allegations Of Woman Having Offset’s 4th Child

Via | HotNewHipHop

The past week, Offset has found himself embroiled in a bit of maybe baby mama drama when he responded to allegations brought on by Celina Powell, who claims to have given birth to Offset’s 4th child. The rapper and Powell would exchange few words on Twitter after she decided to post screenshots of the moments that led to the creation of the newborn while Offset continued to deny even knowing Powell.

Naturally, the element of Offset being engaged to Cardi B, who is rumored to be carrying his child as well, made things just a little more complicated, and Cardi, who is not one to shy away from publicizing her sentiments alluded to the situation on Twitter when she tweeted out, “People are so miserable they rather believe a lie just to talk about something.” She added to the tweet, “you will soon thoo” in a reference we hope is geared toward her forthcoming debut album.

