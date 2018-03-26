Cardi B Responds To Allegations Of Woman Having Offset’s 4th Child

0 reads Leave a comment
Via | HotNewHipHop
Cardi B gets candid about the situation involving Offset and Celina Powell.
Naturally, the element of Offset being engaged to Cardi B, who is rumored to be carrying his child as well, made things just a little more complicated, and Cardi, who is not one to shy away from publicizing her sentiments alluded to the situation on Twitter when she tweeted out, “People are so miserable they rather believe a lie just to talk about something.” She added to the tweet, “you will soon thoo” in a reference we hope is geared toward her forthcoming debut album.
