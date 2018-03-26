National
OMG: Escalator Of Death Swallows A Man Whole

The shocking footage will give you chills.

If you think getting trapped in an elevator is terrifying, imagine the steps of an escalator collapsing beneath you, swallowing you into the underworld.

That’s what happened to one commuter in Turkey, only less dramatic…but, only by a little bit.

Back in February at the Ayazaga Metro in Instanbul, folks were going down escalators when all of a sudden, a gap opens up in the steps, swallowing commuter Mehmet Ali Erik. Check out the horrifying footage for yourself below.

 

According to RT.com, Mehmet was trapped underneath the metal steps for an hour before firefighters came and freed him. He was then taken to the hospital and treated for a fractured arm.

Eesh.

Luckily nothing tragic happened. But i’d smell a lawsuit if I was Ayazaga Metro.

Just saying.

 

