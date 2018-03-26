Royce Da 5’9 “I Want To Create A Classic” [INTERVIEW]

Royce Da 5'9 "I Want To Create A Classic" [INTERVIEW]

On Monday, Royce da 5’9 stopped by The Morning Heat to talk about his new album Book of Ryan a collaboration. This project houses a long list of features on the album which include Dave East, J. Cole, Rhapsody, 2 Chainz and more.

While in the studio, they also chopped it up about who has been Royce’s most fierce competitor lyrically, the state of Slaughter House, his feelings towards Detroit music and what musically is left on his bucket list.

In reference to whether it is “our time” in Detroit, Royce da 5’9 says “Of course it is. This is really nothing new. We are just starting to get the attention. We’ve always had the greatest artists in the world.”

Catch the full interview below.

