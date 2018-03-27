ATL
Bobby V Responds To Rape Allegations [Video]

Hot 107.9 Staff

106 & Park Live

Source: Bennett Raglin/BET / Getty

Singer and Atlanta native Bobby V has been under a lot of scrutiny in the media and public eye. According to TMZ,  Bobby V  is under investigation for an alleged rape in Cobb County, GA. The singer recently sat down with TV One’s Sister Circle to discuss the recent accusations and said the allegations are “completely false.” He went on to say that after dealing with public adversity he relies on his family, church to get him through it.

Bobby V , bobby v rape

comments – add yours
