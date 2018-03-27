Juelz Santana’s Life Behind Bars Just Got A Little More Real

On Friday, March 9, TSA at Newark Liberty International reportedly found a loaded .38-caliber handgun in Juelz Santana‘s luggage. Once the weapon was found, the rapper allegedly fled the airport via taxi. In addition, eight oxycodone pills were allegedly found in his travel bag. After being on the run for 48 hours, he turned himself in to police.
The rapper has been in jail since March 12 and he won’t be getting out anytime soon, he was denied bail. NorthJersey.com reports, “A judge ruled Monday that a proposed bail package was insufficient to allow his release on weapons and drug charges.” According to TSA regulations, bringing a weapon to an airport security checkpoint is punishable by a fine. In addition, Santana is a convicted felon, so he is possibly facing prison time. The rapper was charged with “one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of carrying a weapon on an aircraft,” according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey.
We hope Santana is able to resolve these issues because with the direction our criminal justice system is going now, it’s extremely dangerous for a Black man to be at the mercy of the courts.
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
