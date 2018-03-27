Facts, B: Here’s The Brazy ‘Avengers’ Trailer They Don’t Want You To See

Whoever thought to make a New York’s hottest rappers the new Avengers is literally an undiscovered genius. (@EXIIIT13)

Seeing Bobby Shmurda, Dave East, Lloyd Banks, Joe Budden and more form a superhero team to try and stop Tekashi69 (a.k.a. Thanos) from destroying the city will definitely have you laughing for days. It’s up to you to decide who the Captain America and Iron Man of the group are.

Damn the New York Avengers is brazy New York Thanos is wild pic.twitter.com/gZjODX1287 — J.Bobby (@EXIIIT13) March 26, 2018

The parody trailer is so creative and dope that we can’t be the only ones who would pay real American dollars to see it in theaters.

How can I cop advanced tickets!!! pic.twitter.com/pf2iWbzpNo — Desmon P. (@DPalmer27) March 27, 2018

I fucking lost it at this part 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1ci4yEwQ3n — Ahhhh, Ahhhh, Why are you running?🏃🏿‍♀️💨🤷🏿‍♂️ (@NaijaMane) March 27, 2018

I'm actually willing to pay to see this, wow. This is great pic.twitter.com/zIguD0g0g6 — kelly🌼 (@rakellykells) March 27, 2018

In the meantime, check out the real Avengers: Infinity War trailer. The film hits theaters on April 27th. Peep the Wakandans preparing to it poppin.

