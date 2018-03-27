Chris Brown Shares Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour Dates With 6lack, Rich the Kid, and H.E.R.

Chris Brown just announced that he’s headed on the road for the Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour. The shows kick off June 19 in Seattle and will run through 27 cities,moving all around the country until wrapping up in the beginning of August.

Named after his latest album, Breezy’s tour is supported by some dope artists, including 6lack, H.E.R., and Rich the Kid throughout various dates. The singer/dancer/rapper’s 45-track album was recently certified platinum, so it’s no surprise that Brown will be taking those new songs on the road.

TOUR!!! Excited to be heading out on the road for the Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour with @HERMusicx @6LACK, and @richthekid! Presales start 3/28 at 12pm local time. Get more info at https://t.co/YBSkEjenf0 pic.twitter.com/S5MDYDBoWb — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) March 27, 2018

If you’re trying to see Breezy on tour, tickets go on sale March 30th at 10am. Check out all of the tour dates below to see if he’s hitting a city near you.

June 19 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheater

June 21 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

June 24 – Phoenix, AZ* – Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 28 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

June 29 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater

July 1 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion

July 3 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Thursday, July 5 – West Palm Beach, FL* – Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Friday, July 6 – Tampa, FL*+ – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Saturday, July 7 – Pelham, AL* – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 9 – Charlotte, NC* – PNC Music Pavilion

July 10 – Raleigh, NC*- Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 12- Bristow, VA* – Jiffy Lube Live

July 13 – Virginia Beach, VA* – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 15- Newark, NJ^ – Prudential Center

July 16 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

July 18 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

July 19 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

July 21 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

July 22 – Burgettstown, PA – KeyBank Pavilion

July 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

July 25 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 27 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 28 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 29 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 1 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

August 4 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

*without 6lack

+without H.E.R.

^without Rich the Kid

