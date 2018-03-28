Chris Brown Is Bringing 6LACK, H.E.R. & Rich The Kid On Tour

Via | HipHopDX

Chris Brown is going on tour and he’s taking a few rising musical acts — 6lack, H.E.R. and Rich The Kid — with him. Dubbed the Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour, named after his multi-platinum selling eighth studio album, the 27-city trek will kick off this summer in Seattle at the White River Amphitheater on June 19.

He announced the upcoming tour on Instagram and says he’s excited to hit the road to see all his fans enjoy themselves at the show.

