Chris Brown Is Bringing 6LACK, H.E.R. & Rich The Kid On Tour

Via | HipHopDX
Chris Brown is going on tour and he’s taking a few rising musical acts — 6lack, H.E.R. and Rich The Kid — with him. Dubbed the Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour, named after his multi-platinum selling eighth studio album, the 27-city trek will kick off this summer in Seattle at the White River Amphitheater on June 19.
He announced the upcoming tour on Instagram and says he’s excited to hit the road to see all his fans enjoy themselves at the show.
TOUR!!! Excited to be heading out on the road for the #HeartbreakOnAFullMoonTour with @hermusicofficial, @6lack, and @richthekid! And @jacquees ! Presales start 3/28 at 12pm local time. Get more info at LiveNation.com. Link in bio! ADDING MORE DATES TOO. Don’t trip. I’m just so excited. I want all the people to LIVE LAUGH LOVE AND BRING THE ENERGY. POSITIVE VIBES RING TO THE HEAVENS AND BELIEVE IT OR NOT IT HEALS AND COMFORTS YOUR SOUL. Found my purpose and I want us to elevate our consciousness. WE CAN CHANGE OUR PLANET WITH AN AFFIRMATION AND BELIEF. YOUR POWERS ARE ENDLESS. Remember that. ❤️