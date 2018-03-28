Here’s Everything Going On In Atlanta For MLK 50

April 4th, 2018 marks the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. 2018 also marks the 50th Anniversary of the founding of The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change To commemorate the life of Dr. King their will be events at The King Center in Atlanta from April 3rd – April 9th.

Here is everything going on in Atlanta for MLK 50.

April 3rd-9th Mountaintop Moments – Mountain Moments are “inspiramercials” (inspiring commercials) will be depicted through visual art, song, digital media, spoken word and more.

April 4th 10:30am – 1:00pm – Martin Luther King,Jr. Peace Prize Award Ceremony

April 4th 6:00pm – Global Bell Ringing – at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, TN and The King Center in Atlanta, GA

April 5th – 7th 9:00am – 5:0pm (each day) – Beloved Community Talks: A Special 50th Anniversary Edition (CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO ON SPEAKERS)

April 6th – 7th Global “Together We Win” Hackathon – Young people come together to create a new technology to disrupt the cycle of poverty in order to reduce the wealth gap.

April 7th King Centennials Speak 11:00am – 4:00pm – The Centennial Generation of “King Children” host an event on humanitarian work done by youths all over the world.

April 6th – 8th Global Faith Leaders Commemoration

April 9th Service and March for Humanity from Ebenezer to Morehouse

