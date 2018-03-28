Roseanne Conner Returns To TV As A Trump Supporter & Fans Have Mixed Reactions

The Conners returned to TV yesterday in the highly anticipated Roseanne reboot, but the 2018 version of the show may be a little too controversial for Roseanne‘s fans. After finding out that Barr’s character is a Trump supporter, there was a lot of pushback with many viewers vowing to drop the show like a bad habit. Others say Trump support is a reality that should be addressed.

Pass. Not the type of representation in TV shows I'm looking for, thanks. https://t.co/4XSp8hri1T — Juan Carlos Gomez (@JuanCG1123) March 27, 2018

I'm interested in seeing it. Roseanne is a Trump supporter, but the rest of the family is not. I think that can demonstrate conversations that people need to have. If people could talk politics they would be less likely to buy into the extremist crap that gives us Trump. — Shayna Grissom (@ShaynaGrissom) March 27, 2018

I grew up in a town where the current median household income is 45k. I didn't appreciate it at the time, but #Roseanne really repped working class folks who are not perfect, who are stuck in their small town bubble, but who also are open to progress. — Lauren Modery (@Hipstercrite) March 27, 2018

I'm sincerely hoping that despite Roseanne's support of Trump, the show will continue being cutting edge in its discussion of and support of progressive themes. This NY Times review suggests it does a little bit: https://t.co/CxaM8trXFP — Lauren Modery (@Hipstercrite) March 27, 2018

It's a huge shame that Roseanne Barr is a Trump supporter, but I'm interested in seeing how she handles that with her character. — Lauren Modery (@Hipstercrite) March 27, 2018

Hit the flip to see what Roseanne had to say about Trump in an interview with The NY Times this week and let us know if you’ll be tuning in.

