Roseanne Conner Returns To TV As A Trump Supporter & Fans Have Mixed Reactions

21 reads Leave a comment
The Conners returned to TV yesterday in the highly anticipated Roseanne reboot, but the 2018 version of the show may be a little too controversial for Roseanne‘s fans. After finding out that Barr’s character is a Trump supporter, there was a lot of pushback with many viewers vowing to drop the show like a bad habit. Others say Trump support is a reality that should be addressed.
Hit the flip to see what Roseanne had to say about Trump in an interview with The NY Times this week and let us know if you’ll be tuning in.
Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours