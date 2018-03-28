Entertainment News
STOP, Drop: Meet The Toddler Who Maybe Able To Get DMX Out Of Prison

Posted 6 hours ago
DMX‘s lawyer thinks it’s a good idea for the rapper’s music to be played during his next court hearing, in an effort to score some leniency with the judge.

X is due to be sentenced in a hearing in Manhattan on Thursday for tax evasion charges and somehow, his lawyer think’s playing “Slippin’” and “Convo’” may help the judge to “understand [DMX] genuinely in his voice”.

If that doesn’t work out well for them, then maybe the judge sympathy in her heart after watching this toddler do the dishes while rapping DMX’s hit song “Party Up.”

It totally worked on us. Adorable!

