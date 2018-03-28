This Bizarre Gender Reveal Will Have You Questioning Your Respect For Humans

8 reads Leave a comment
Gender reveal parties use to be a cute thing that expectant parents do to share the news with the immediate family, but once those videos starting going viral, the competition for the most outrageous gender reveal was on.
Just like most things that become popular, White people took it and made it into something wacky and bizarre. Like Mike Kleibert, also known as T-Mike the Gator King, who used an alligator to reveal the gender of his and his girlfriend’s baby.
Is it just us, or is the gator a wee bit much to have around a pregnant woman and family?
Looks like Louisiana Man is trying to give Florida Man a run for his money.
