This Bizarre Gender Reveal Will Have You Questioning Your Respect For Humans

Gender reveal parties use to be a cute thing that expectant parents do to share the news with the immediate family, but once those videos starting going viral, the competition for the most outrageous gender reveal was on.

Just like most things that become popular, White people took it and made it into something wacky and bizarre. Like Mike Kleibert, also known as T-Mike the Gator King, who used an alligator to reveal the gender of his and his girlfriend’s baby.

Honestly, you’re soft if you aren’t using a gator for your gender reveal pic.twitter.com/uq8deY5sS6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 27, 2018

Is it just us, or is the gator a wee bit much to have around a pregnant woman and family?

aaah yes the classic jello watermelon alligator snap gender reveal, who could ever get enough of these precious moments https://t.co/j1GbCuOEg3 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 28, 2018

Looks like Louisiana Man is trying to give Florida Man a run for his money.

