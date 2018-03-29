One More Road To Cross: DMX Sentenced To One Year For Tax Fraud

DMX Handed One Year Sentence For Tax Fraud

Earlier today DMX was sentenced to one year in prison for tax evasion after pleading guilty to dodging $1.7 million in taxes.

Prosecutors argued that DMX lived a “cash-only lifestyle for years” and depositing royalty checks into bank accounts that belonged to his manager, his ex-wife, and the mother of one of his children.

Judge Rakoff stated that he believed that DMX was a good man at heart and handed him less than the 5-years in prison that prosecutors were seeking, but added that in regards to his crimes “It cannot go unpunished.”

