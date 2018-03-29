BijouStarFiles: Vivica Fox Gets Her Own Talk Show ‘Face The Truth’

OK Vivica! She is getting her own talk show on CBS called ‘Face The Truth’.

The show is described as “a conflict-resolution yakker in which guests reveal their problems to a panel of experts in related subjects who aim to provide constructive feedback.”

The studio audience will then get the chance to weigh in and vote on who’s at fault in the situation.

via Variety:

The show hails from producer Jay McGraw’s Stage 29 Productions, home of the syndicated series “The Doctors” and “DailyMailTV.” McGraw, Carla Pennington, Patricia Ciano and Phil McGraw are executive producers.

The series will air on 10 CBS-owned stations, including the Eye’s outlets in New York and Los Angeles. Stations owned by Cox, Hearst, Weigel and Meredith are also on board.

“‘Face the Truth’ is a fresh addition to the television landscape,” said Jay McGraw, who is president of Stage 29. “We have an incredibly talented cast with strong opinions who deliver a show that is entertaining, informative and highly watchable.”

