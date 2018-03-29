Will Smith Tries Dating Sophia The Robot & Barely Makes It To 2nd Base

If you ain’t know, Sophia the Robot is out here living her best life…so she doesn’t have time for the foolishness.

Her hours are precious and if she’s going to give anybody some play, they better be on her level.

Who better for the challenge than Will Smith? He tried dating Sophia in a hilarious video posted to his YouTube channel.

How did it go?

Let’s just say he might have said one too many wrong things. Check out the scene for yourself below!

