Donald Glover Reveals A Few Pages Of His Hilarious ‘Deadpool’ Script Following FX Pulling The Plug

Fans were extremely excited once news broke that Donald Glover was set to expand his presence on his home network FX with an animated Deadpool series. Following that, seemingly out of nowhere, FX announced last week that the series was cancelled before it even started. A network rep said in a statement, “Due to creative differences, FX, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, and Marvel Television have agreed to part ways on Marvel’s Deadpool animated series.”

Because of how many things the actor, producer, writer, and rapper has under his belt, the immediate speculation on why things didn’t work out was because Glover was probably to busy to take on yet another project. That wasn’t true, apparently, according to the source himself, who took to his Twitter page to let everyone know that his busy schedule has nothing to do with FX pulling the plug.

He responded to everyone’s curiosity by sharing a script for a Deadpool episode titled “Finale.”

The script revolves around Deadpool rescuing the last male white rhino and, from the references throughout, it seems like Glover wrote the 14 pages within the past few days. The script includes references to Sanaa Lathan (reportedly) biting Beyonce, Fortnite, and armed teachers. He also references in the script that fact that nobody will be watching this, but rather, reading it. He dropped the script it in a now-deleted Twitter thread, which you can read in its entirety here:

Also On Hot 107.9: