New Nation, Who Dis? Here’s What Your Wakandan Name Would Be

Posted 5 hours ago
Chadwick Boseman

Most Black people have already proclaimed future citizenship in Wakanda after seeing Black Panther, but that would also mean having to change your name.

If you want to fit in with folks like T’Challa or Killmonger, than this Wakandan name generator is just the tool for you.  And don’t worry if you name comes out a little long — it’s the Wakandan way.

So, did you get a cool name?

Wakanda, forever.

 

