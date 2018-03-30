Cardi B Addresses Offset’s Cheating Habits On New Single ‘Be Careful’

Cardi B dropped the third single off her highly anticipated album Invasion Of Privacy at midnight last night, sending fans scrambling to hear what the reportedly pregnant rapper has been cooking up in the studio. Be Careful seemingly details her struggle with her fiancee Offset’s rumored infidelities.

“Gave you TLC, you wanna creep and shit/ Poured out my whole heart to a piece of shit,” she raps over the vulnerable record, which is a taste of what’s to come off Cardi’s debut opus. “Said that you was workin’, but you’re out here/ chasin’ culo and putas, chillin’ poolside, livin’ two lives.”

Cardi’s relationship with Migos rapper Offset has become just as popular as her music after the duo got engaged last year. However, it’s been riddled with cheating rumors. Cardi is reportedly pregnant.

Whatever the case, Be Careful shows Cardi’s growth from mixtape artist to full blown entertainer. Invasion Of Privacy hits the public April 6.

