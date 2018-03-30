Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

People Weren’t Ready For This Trippy Fight That Broke Out In McDonald’s

It seems anime characters also handle their beef at a fast food spot.

Global Grind

Posted 4 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment
McDonald's Monthly Sales Drop Again, Continuing Worldwide Slump

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

I’ve definitely heard of things popping off in McDonald’s.

One cut in line, or a mishandled milkshake could have anybody ready to wreck.

But Instagram personalities CalebDigitalFame UzumakiBrandon Rogers, @itsnappygod, and @lilbadboyjt took things to a whole new level when they decided to battle it out as anime characters.

Check out the trippy, Dragon Ball Z filled chaos in the clip below!

Anime Battle In McDonalds😂🔥 (@calebfarrell X @famehazel) ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ 🔽Featuring🔽 🔹@datsaiyansprodigy 🔹@itsnappygod 🔹@lilbadboyjt ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ 🔽YouTube Channel🔽 🔹CalebDigital ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ Want to make FX like me? Get my Official VFX Pack and merch on my online store page @wolficon.store or visit (www.wolficon.net) – CD🐺 ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ #calebfarrell #calebdigital #wolficon #vfx #fx #effects #anime #fight #comedy #dbz #explore #explorepage #trending #naruto #cgi #skit #viral #visualeffects #film #movie #18 #dbz #dbs #teamdigital

A post shared by CalebDigital ♛ (@calebfarrell) on

 

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest