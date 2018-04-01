Stream Rich The Kid’s ‘The World Is Yours’ Album

Following the release of numerous mixtapes, co-signs by Migos, and new label deal with Interscope Records, Rich The Kid has finally released his debut album, ‘The World Is Yours’.

The projects lead single, “New Freezer” featuring Kendrick Lamar sparked the momentum for Rich The Kid after it went viral online earlier this year

‘The World Is Yours’ also features appearances from Future, Chris Brown, Trippie Redd, Rick Ross, Khalid, Swae Lee and 2/3 Migo’s, Quavo and Offset.

in addition to being an artist, Rich The Kid is also an established businessman with his own record label, Rich Forever Music which is home to rising artists Jay Critch, Famous Dex and YBN Almighty Jay.

Stream ‘The World Is Yours’ below.

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

Also On Hot 107.9: