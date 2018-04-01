DJ Esco Releases ‘Kolorblind’ Album [STREAM]

DJ Esco is credited with helping break the career of his longtime friend and artist, Future. Now DJ Esco is a household name and has toured the world rocking parties.

He released his first project, ‘No Sleep’ 2014 and his second project, ‘Project E.T.’ 2016.

Now DJ Esco is back with the release of a new album titled, ‘Kolorblind’ which features Future, Young Thug, Rich The Kid, Dej Loaf, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Schooboy Q, O.T. Genasis, Ty Dolla $ign, and Freebandz newcomer, Guap Tarantino.

