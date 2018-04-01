Yo' Durtty
Home > Yo' Durtty

DJ Esco Releases ‘Kolorblind’ Album [STREAM]

The Durtty Boyz

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
2016 BET Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter/BET / Getty

DJ Esco is credited with helping break the career of his longtime friend and artist, Future. Now DJ Esco is a household name and has toured the world rocking parties.

He released his first project, ‘No Sleep’ 2014 and his second project, ‘Project E.T.’ 2016.

Now DJ Esco is back with the release of a new album titled, ‘Kolorblind’ which features Future, Young Thug, Rich The Kid, Dej Loaf, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Schooboy Q, O.T. Genasis, Ty Dolla $ign, and Freebandz newcomer, Guap Tarantino.

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

 

dj esco , Durtty Boyz , Durtty Daily , future , lalaa shepard

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest