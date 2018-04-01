Heroic: Matt Barnes Starts Fund For Stephon Clark’s Two Children

Former Sacramento King Matt Barnes is trying to help the family of Stephon Clark after his tragic execution.

Barnes, who went to high school in Sacramento, organized a rally for Clark on Saturday calling for the two officers involved inn Clark’s shooting to be charged.

He also announced that he will be starting a “Clark’s Boys’” fund to help secure Clark’s sons’ futures.

Matt Barnes, pictured here holding one of Stephon Clark's two kids, announced at the rally he organized that he will be starting a "Clark's boys" fund to make sure the children of the late Stephon Clark go to college. https://t.co/RheEN4xWyL pic.twitter.com/ZkhOzGph0W — KTVU (@KTVU) March 31, 2018

In the past, Barnes has been outspoken about the racism he faced as a teen in Sacramento.

Kings guard Garrett Temple attended the rally and Golden State Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr gave his team permission to attend if they chose.

ESPN Sources: Steve Kerr addressed team this morning and reiterated it is up to them if they want to attend the rally Matt Barnes has organized in aftermath of Stephon Clark murder. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 31, 2018

