Viral Idol: Ebony Jenkins Paved The Way For Yodelling Walmart Cowboy

By now, you’ve met the viral idol of the moment, the yodeling Walmart cowboy.

The full video of the boy yodeling in Walmart. This kid is a legend 😭 pic.twitter.com/djhK55dqLF — Ryan Butler (@itsRyanButler) March 31, 2018

i can't take twitter any longer. i watched a little kid yodel in walmart and thought "what the hell" but 24 hours passed and i've been humming the song all day and my brain has been destroyed by a little white boy tapping his foot — kirsty 🕊 (@riverjp) March 31, 2018

how i’ve been ever since that walmart cowboy video came out pic.twitter.com/Nyt6sTpPM1 — rogelia c (@r0gelia) April 2, 2018

But the talented young buck has an O.G. to acknowledge on his path to Internet glory.

Back in 2009, at just 13 years old, Ebony Jenkins uploaded a YouTube video that will never be forgotten.

Hahaha she’s hyping herself up too Hahahah. pic.twitter.com/JIovLB0Hsz — Clarence 🧜🏽‍♂️ (@go_clarence) April 1, 2018

After 1.5 million YouTube views, countless memes and a highly-scientific Twitter poll that rated Ebony over Beyoncé, it’s impossible to deny her status as a viral legend at this point.

RT for Ebony Jenkins

Fav for Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/tVOx4le0oT — Fake Music Facts (@musicnewsfake) November 1, 2015

Shoutout to Ebony’s mom, who inspired her daughter’s dreams with that perfectly timed “shut up.”

Here's the one that told me to "Shut Up" 😂😛 pic.twitter.com/oJhKpbZrby — Ebony Jenkins (@daniecejenkins) November 2, 2015

In case you were wondering, Ebony is a proud mother as of 2016.

Ebony Jenkins has given birth to a beautiful baby! pic.twitter.com/yCKsIiAFx8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 8, 2016

Much love to Ebony and her family and bless that little Walmart cowboy’s heart.

the singing cowboy kid after he gets kicked out of walmart pic.twitter.com/CBcFSsjWnB — jonny (@sharkpizza) April 1, 2018

Also On Hot 107.9: