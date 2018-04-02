Viral Idol: Ebony Jenkins Paved The Way For Yodelling Walmart Cowboy

1 reads Leave a comment
By now, you’ve met the viral idol of the moment, the yodeling Walmart cowboy.
But the talented young buck has an O.G. to acknowledge on his path to Internet glory.
Back in 2009, at just 13 years old, Ebony Jenkins uploaded a YouTube video that will never be forgotten.
After 1.5 million YouTube views, countless memes and a highly-scientific Twitter poll that rated Ebony over Beyoncé, it’s impossible to deny her status as a viral legend at this point.
Shoutout to Ebony’s mom, who inspired her daughter’s dreams with that perfectly timed “shut up.”
In case you were wondering, Ebony is a proud mother as of 2016.
Much love to Ebony and her family and bless that little Walmart cowboy’s heart.
