Clutch Queen: Arike Ogunbowale Hits ANOTHER Insane Buzzer Beater

Just incase her buzzer-beater against UConn wasn’t enough, Notre Dame star Arike Ogunbowale just cemented her status as an NCAA legend with another game-winning shot.

ARIKE OGUNBOWALE JUST WON NOTRE DAME THE 2018 NATIONAL TITLE! pic.twitter.com/ZCNhyF1uIf — ESPN (@espn) April 2, 2018

She already shocked the undefeated UConn Huskies with an overtime dagger earlier this week.

Arike Ogunbowale hit a game winner 2 nights ago against UConn AND DID IT AGAIN tonight for the National Championship!!! 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/EELYYDTkRT — Whistle Sports (@WhistleSports) April 2, 2018

Who would have guessed that she was only getting started with the big dogs?

Arike Ogunbowale got a nod and some advice from @kobebryant after saying she channeled her Mamba mentality. pic.twitter.com/00NsqdrlqF — ESPN (@espn) March 31, 2018

As we publish this, @Arike_O has under 10,000 Twitter followers. A lot more people will know the Milwaukee native’s name after this.

On July 13, 2014 at 6:06 pm, Arike Ogunbowale tweeted her final five colleges she was considering. UCONN was not included on her list. 14 minutes later, Geno Auriemma tweeted. Arike gets the last laugh. pic.twitter.com/RGH6RIUJ5S — Travis Wilson (@travisWSN) March 31, 2018

UConn coach Geno Auriemma certainly doesn’t take her for a joke anymore.

