Via | HotNewHipHop

Sunday, Blac Chyna was caught on camera losing her cool when she picked up a plastic stroller and attempted to use it as a weapon against someone during an altercation while at Six Flags. Earlier in the day, Chyna was enjoying an Easter Sunday at the amusement park with boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay and her children Dream Kardashian and King Cairo.

Things quickly turned sour when footage surfaced of a woman getting into a fist fight with two members of Blac Chyna’s crew in addition to several other angles of Blac Chyna picking up an empty stroller and swinging it in the woman’s direction.

