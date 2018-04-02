Shining: A Breakdown Of The Teen Who Got A Full Ride To 20 Colleges

Houston teen Micheal Brown is out here being brilliant and what not.

Twenty colleges across the country seem to think so. The 17-year-old got accepted with a full ride to all the institutions he applied for…plus $260,000 in additional scholarship offers.

Shining.

Wholesome beautiful content: Texas teen Michael Brown getting accepted to Stanford while his friends cheer him on. Michael then went on to get 19 more acceptances. His advice? Other first-gen kids can do it too! pic.twitter.com/PV2wbBrq3w — Isabella Gomez (@Isabellephant) March 30, 2018

Out of the 20 colleges that accepted him, Micheal listed his top choices as Harvard, Princeton, Northwestern, Yale, University of Pennsylvania, Stanford, Georgetown and Vanderbilt.

No big.

“It’s something I’m proud of because I see my hard work paying off, determination paying off, sacrifices paying off,” Micheal told CNN.

The guy received only one B his entire academic career.

Micheal also isn’t out here just thinking about himself.

“For me, it’s important to highlight that I’m not the only student of color who is achieving,” he said.

According to Michael, it was organizations like QuestBridge, Emerge Fellowship and Breakthrough Collaborative where he met other students shining like him. These orgs connect low-income communities to higher education opportunities and Michael says he knows at least one friend at every single Ivy League school thanks to these initiatives.

“I want people to be informed and get access to these same programs,” Micheal went on to say.

Duly noted Mr. POTUS.

Lastly, while Micheal is deciding between Yale, Harvard and Stanford, he is also planning a two week summer trip visiting cities that have historically organized around racial justice. It’s apart of Rustic Pathways’ “Race in America” program.

So, he basically has no chill when it comes to iconic actions.

Gotcha.

Congrats to Micheal and we can’t wait to watch you lead the way!

Congrats to Micheal Brown of @LamarHS! He was admitted to all 20 colleges and universities he applied to thanks to his mother's example, @HoustonISD and the @EMERGEfellows program https://t.co/WysLtH9GVm pic.twitter.com/KDEAX7aeAR — Defender Network (@defendernetwork) April 2, 2018

