Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Get Intew It: Tami Roman’s ‘Bonnet Chronicles’ Heads To Tidal

A long time coming.

Global Grind

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

If you get your life to Tami Roman‘s Bonnet Chronicles on a weekly basis, get ready for a new level of hilariousness.

Tami went on Instagram, the original home for Bonnet Chronicles, to make the announcement that her videos are being turned into a new mini-web series on Tidal. They are set to include her regular Bonnet Chronicles character as well as special guests Ray Grady, Kenny Knox and Tiffany Black.

Peep Tami’s announcement for the show below, which is set to premiere on Thursday, April 5. Then swipe through for some of the best videos from the original IG posts!

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest