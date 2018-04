Memories Don’t Die: Tory Lanez Shares Dates For His Upcoming 53-Date North American Tour

Tory Lanez released his latest project, Memories Don’t Die, at the beginning of last month, so it’s only right that he announces some live shows–and he did so in a big way, with a 53-date North American tour.

The first show kicks off on May 11 in Miami, and the huge, 4-month tour will stop everywhere from Texas, to New Mexico, and Canada to Nebraska. The trek wraps up in August with a show in Birmingham, Alabama.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale on Friday, April 6. You can peep the dates for the entire tour below and catch Tory in a city near you this summer.