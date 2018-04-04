Maya Angelou Honored On Her 90th Birthday With Google Doodle

Famed writer and poet Dr. Maya Angelou would have celebrated her 90th birthday on April 4, 2018. Her writing and poetry are known all over the world for its strong and positive message.

Google decided to honor the poet with one of their doodles featuring her poem Still I Rise, according to Huffington Post. Read by Angelou she’s accompanied by the voices of Oprah Winfrey, Alicia Keys, Laverne Cox, a few others and her son Guy Johnson.

In an interview with the Google, Oprah explains what’s so amazing about Angelou. “Maya Angelou is not what she has done or written or spoken, it’s how she did it all. She moved through the world with unshakeable calm, confidence, and a fiery, fierce grace and abounding love.”

The famed writer shares this date with the assassination of Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the civil rights leader murder at a Memphis, Tennessee hotel. For over 30 years, Angelou sent flowers to Coretta Scott King on April 4 to honor her friend Dr. King.

Angelou became a symbol of women empowerment through her writings. At the age of 7, she was sexually abused and raped by her mother’s boyfriend. This traumatic experienced caused her to be mute for six years and is when she started writing.

She became the first Black woman to receive a bestselling nonfiction book of her memoir I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings.

Be sure to head over to the Google home page and check out the awesome doodle they have honoring Dr. Angelou.

(Source: Huffington Post )

(Photo by Stephen Matteson Jr/New York Times Co./Getty Images)