Keep It Simple: Marc Jacobs Proposed To His Boyfriend With A Flash Mob At Chipotle

Marc Jacobs, fashion designer extraordinaire, just proposed to his long-term boyfriend Charly ‘Char’ DeFrancesco–and he did so in a way most people probably wouldn’t expect.

There’s a lot of different extravagant things people might think of when it comes to celebrity proposals, especially for someone so obsessed with aesthetics like a fashion designer. You’d probably expect an exotic or fancy location, an orchestra, or anything especially romantic and beautiful. Jacobs’ proposal was a lot less conventional–especially for someone of his stature–but that makes it all the more endearing.

Jacobs took his then soon-to-be fiancee to Chipotle, where he had a pre-arranged flashmob surprise waiting for his unassuming partner. The flashmob danced along to Prince’s “Kiss,” right in the middle of the restaurant, which all led up to Marc kneeling down and asking DeFrancesco to marry him. Fortunately for Jacobs, his boyfriend said yes!!

This cute moment was captured on video, which Jacobs happily posted on Instagram after the fact. A Chipotle proposal is something most regular folk would never consider for their big moment, so seeing such a big celebrity do something so small makes the couple all the more endearing. Congrats to Marc Jacobs and Charly DeFrancesco!

