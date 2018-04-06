Is Donald Trump Smarter Than This Second Grader? You Be The Judge.

Trump, being the reasonable fellow he is, has managed to get the country thisclose to a trade war with China. After proposing an additional $100 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods, Trump defended his plan by tweeting out: “When you’re already $500 Billion DOWN, you can’t lose!”

When you’re already $500 Billion DOWN, you can’t lose! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2018

Obviously that’s not how that works. So, how do we explain trade deficits to Trump in a way that he can understand? Jimmy Kimmel had a brilliant idea—he got a second grader to level with him. Meet Shiloh in the clip up top.