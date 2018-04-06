Watch: Serayah’s ‘Going Through The Motions’ In This Mesmerizing New Music Video

0 reads Leave a comment
Serayah is really coming into her own as an artist.
Taking a cue from Rihanna, the good girl quite literally threatens to go bad in a new video she just dropped for her song “GTTM (Going Through The Motions)”. It’s a beautiful visual and a mesmerizing take on a topic many of us know all too well. Press play and watch the Empire star shine despite her boyfriend troubles.
Major Slay: Every Gorgeous Look From The Red Carpet At The 2017 Met Gala
28 photos Launch gallery
Major Slay: Every Gorgeous Look From The Red Carpet At The 2017 Met Gala
1. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty 1 of 28
2. Solange KnowlesSource:Getty 2 of 28
3. Nicki MinajSource:Getty 3 of 28
4. Adriana LimaSource:Getty 4 of 28
5. The WeekndSource:Getty 5 of 28
6. Zoe KravitzSource:Getty 6 of 28
7. Wiz KhalifaSource:Getty 7 of 28
8. Kim KardashianSource:Getty 8 of 28
9. Jennifer Lopez and Alex RodriguezSource:Getty 9 of 28
10. Mindy KalingSource:Getty 10 of 28
11. Rose ByrneSource:Getty 11 of 28
12. Selena Gomez and The WeekndSource:Getty 12 of 28
13. Haley BennettSource:Getty 13 of 28
14. Halle BerrySource:Getty 14 of 28
15. Sasha LaneSource:Getty 15 of 28
16. Carla SozzaniSource:Getty 16 of 28
17. Cassie and Sean "Puff Daddy" CombsSource:Getty 17 of 28
18. ZendayaSource:Instagram 18 of 28
19. RihannaSource:Instagram 19 of 28
20. Janelle MonaeSource:Instagram 20 of 28
21. MadonnaSource:Instagram 21 of 28
22. MigosSource:Instagram 22 of 28
23. Priyanka ChopraSource:Instagram 23 of 28
24. Future and Jourdan DunnSource:Instagram 24 of 28
25. Kendall JennerSource:Instagram 25 of 28
26. Rita OraSource:Instagram 26 of 28
27. Joan SmallsSource:Getty 27 of 28
28. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty 28 of 28
comments – add yours