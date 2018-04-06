Vivica Fox Is Confronted By PETA During Her Book Launch At Barnes And Noble

Vivica Fox is currently doing press rounds for her book, ‘Everyday I’m Hustling.’ While hosting a book signing at Barnes And Noble in NYC, the actress was caught by surprise and ambushed by PETA and vegan protesters.

The protestors and activists call for Fox to “stop wearing fur” and to “stop being an animal abuser.” One of the protestors shouted, “Vivica Fox talks about respect, but she kills animals! She paid someone to kill an animal!” They also told the NAACP Image Award Winner to “stop trying to be relevant.” Yikes.

RELATED: Power Move: PETA Buys Stake In LVMH To Stop Cruel Treatment Of Animals

During the entire ordeal, Fox kept a straight face and was calm. At one point in the video, you can hear someone from her team calling for security.

This is one of PETA’s tactics to bring awareness to their mission and cause. They often bombard public figures to get their message across.

In July of last year, PETA protestors took to a MET x Michael Kors event, where they bought tickets and then protested during the designers’ talk. He immediately left afterward.

Beauties, what would you have done in this situation? Did you think Vivica Fox handled herself well? Sound off in our comment section!

DON’T MISS:

Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk Show ‘Face The Truth’

Uh Oh! ‘Black Magic’ Creator Sues Vivica A. Fox, Accuses Her Of Stealing Strippers

Vivica Fox And Other High Powered Women Teach Us How To Find Our Black Girl Magic

Also On Hot 107.9: