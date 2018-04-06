Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Listen To Black Women Poll: What Is The Spirit Of Girlfriend?

Take the poll inside. We want to hear from you!

Hello Beautiful

Posted 5 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment
LTBW2

Source: iOne Digital / iOne Digital

HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire have collaborated on a brand new digital talk show called Listen To Black Women and we want to hear from you!

Listen To Black Women will discuss topics and issues that affect us the most. Each week the show is gathering the opinions of our audience by asking them a series of questions related to the show topic. This week’s topic will be “The Spirit of Girlfriend.”

Tune in on Fridays to find out the results and what others had to say on social media, as well as our hosts Shamika Sanders, Brande Victorian, Keyaira Kelly, and other show guests.

RELATED LINKS

BEAUTIFUL NEWS! More Black Women Are Running For Political Office In Alabama Than Ever Before

Women Of Words: Black Women Poets You Should Know

This Illustrator Created Beautiful Artwork For Adobe That Celebrates Self-Love And Self-Care For Black Women

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest